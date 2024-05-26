A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study: Adults who undergo trans surgeries at 12 times higher risk of attempting suicide

Critics say authors' methodology raises questions about accuracy of the research

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 5:50pm

(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Trans-identifying adults who underwent body-mutilating surgeries as part of an effort to look like the opposite sex had an elevated suicide attempt risk, according to a recent study.

The study, titled “Risk of Suicide and Self-Harm Following Gender-Affirmation Surgery,” was published in April in the medical science journal Cureus. Researchers conducted the study by assessing over 90 million adults aged 18 to 60.

According to the study, individuals who underwent “gender-affirming surgery” had a 12-fold higher suicide attempt risk than those who did not. The researchers found that 3.5% of people who had an elective trans surgery were treated for attempting suicide. As the study reported, 0.3% of patients who did not undergo a surgical procedure did not attempt suicide.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







