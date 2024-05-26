Study: Adults who undergo trans surgeries at 12 times higher risk of attempting suicide

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Trans-identifying adults who underwent body-mutilating surgeries as part of an effort to look like the opposite sex had an elevated suicide attempt risk, according to a recent study.

The study, titled “Risk of Suicide and Self-Harm Following Gender-Affirmation Surgery,” was published in April in the medical science journal Cureus. Researchers conducted the study by assessing over 90 million adults aged 18 to 60.

According to the study, individuals who underwent “gender-affirming surgery” had a 12-fold higher suicide attempt risk than those who did not. The researchers found that 3.5% of people who had an elective trans surgery were treated for attempting suicide. As the study reported, 0.3% of patients who did not undergo a surgical procedure did not attempt suicide.

