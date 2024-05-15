Study: 'Non-citizens' are registered to vote, could decide next president

One growing concern because of Joe Biden's open borders policy, and the millions of illegal aliens he has allowed into the United States, is the fact that many states have systems automatically offering them the opportunity to register to vote.

And they apparently do.

Now a stunning warning is coming out of a study that shows they're registered in numbers high enough to decide even a presidential election.

A report in the Georgia Star News offers the foreboding confirmation that "a new study by Just Facts has found that about 10 percent to 27 percent of non-citizen adults in the U.S. are now illegally registered to vote."

It continued, "The U.S. Census recorded more than 19 million adult non-citizens living in the U.S. during 2022. Given their voter registration rates, this means that about two million to five million of them are illegally registered to vote. These figures are potentially high enough to overturn the will of the American people in major elections, including congressional seats and the presidency."

The report noted that as far back as 2014, an analysis found that illegal votes by non-citizens "'likely' changed 'important election outcomes' in favor of Democrats, 'including Electoral College votes' and a 'pivotal' U.S. Senate race that enabled Democrats to pass Obamacare."

Just Facts then conducted a comparable assessment from the same time period, and found 16% "voted in the 2008 national elections."

Both of those assessments have margins of uncertainty that remain high because of small sample sizes and possible sources of error – including that people are self-reporting their own illegal actions.

The report noted "fact checkers" dispute the concerns, offering criticisms that are "mathematically illiterate and laced with unrealistic assumptions, empty arguments, half-truths, and outright falsehoods."

Among the critics of the study results is an Old Dominion associate professor who charges that only 1% of non-citizens are registered to vote.

But those claims, research has suggested, are nothing more than "lowball estimates."

Instead, the report said, the Just Facts' latest work reveals the best registration figures document the estimate of 10% to 27% of adult non-citizens are registered to vote, and that, "In presidential elections, roughly half of non-citizens who are registered turn out to vote. Given that about 10 percent to 27 percent of them are currently registered, this means about 5 percent to 13 percent of them will illegally vote in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections."

The report said, "The U.S. Census recorded a population of 19.7 million voting-age non-citizens in the U.S. during 2022. This is an absolute minimum because the Census doesn’t count masses of non-citizens who falsely claim to be citizens or don’t fill out Census surveys. Also, the figure of 19.7 million doesn’t include multitudes of non-citizens who’ve entered since 2022. This includes people who legally immigrated, crossed the border illegally, or were allowed into the country under the Biden administration’s parole policies."

The Star report explained, "Roughly 1.0 million to 2.7 million non-citizens will illegally vote in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections unless stronger election integrity measures are implemented."

One solution is the GOP's plan to require "proof of United States citizenship" to register to vote, the report said. That effort likely is a beneficial plan, as legacy media outlets such as CNN, NBC News, NPR and more already have "attacked the bill as unnecessary," the report said.

The results also skew one direction.

The report said, "In the 2008 presidential election, 82 percent of non-citizens who admitted that they voted stated that they voted for Democrat Barack Obama, while only 18 percent said they voted for Republican John McCain."

Surveys show that from 2006 to 2022 73% to 82% of non-citizens supported Democratic candidates, the report said.

