Stunning number of Democrats want Joe Biden off 2024 ballot

The massive injury inflation has inflicted on American families, nearly 20% under Joe Biden. His open borders policies that have created crime problems, housing issues and more. His far-left agenda points of transgenderism and abortion. His secret orders that federal agencies, using tax money, work with extremist groups to recruit Democrat voters.

All of these have been part of his declining popularity, an approval rating that has dipped below 40%.

But now there's new bad news for the gaffe-prone and beleaguered octogenarian: More Democrats would be happy to see him off the ballot than Republicans.

The GOP attitude is understandable given the assumption that he's more likely to be a loser in the 2024 balloting than some others.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But the Democrats?

Will Joe Biden be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 32% (7 Votes) 68% (15 Votes)

The numbers come from a Rasmussen Reports poll delivered early to Washington Secrets.

There, 54% of Democrats say they'd be all right with the party removing Biden from the ballot. Only 38% said no. But among GOP respondents, only 43% said they were all right with the Democrats removing Biden. Among independents, the number was higher, 50%.

The report noted, "More Democrats than Republicans want President Joe Biden kicked off the ticket, a shocking dismissal of the party chief just months before Election Day."

A change actually is unlikely, unless Biden himself takes his name out of discussion, the report noted, as he's collected 3,664 delegates when he needs only 1,968 to win the nomination.

And, the report noted, Democrats, "have no alternative in mind other than former first lady Michelle Obama, who has repeatedly vowed not to run."

The report explained, "The lack of a good second choice may play a role in depressing Democrats. While Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been the most talked about alternative, just 8% of Democrats think he would be a better presidential candidate than Biden. For Obama, it was 21%. Vice President Kamala Harris was considered a better pick than Biden by 17% of Democrats. The top pick was 'none of them,' at 31%."

Among all respondents, 49% said they would approve of Biden being replaced on the ticket.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!