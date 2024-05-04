Superintendent fired for harassing softball players who didn't clap loudly enough for her daughter

(THE BLAZE) – A San Diego-area school district fired its superintendent over claims she harassed high school softball players who didn't clap loudly enough for her daughter at an awards ceremony.

The Poway Unified School District voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps, KNSD-TV reported. The station said an independent investigation commenced last year after parents and students accused Phelps of harassing members of Del Norte High School's softball team.

Students told KNSD Phelps contacted players late at night after the awards ceremony and threatened seniors' graduation privileges if they failed to apologize for not clapping for her daughter. The station said the allegations first surfaced at a Poway Board meeting, but parents said they alerted the district months earlier.

