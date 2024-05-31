Supply shock: Shipping container costs top $10,000

(ZEROHEDGE) – A more conventional supply shock is underway - nowhere near the nuclear-level hit by government-enforced lockdowns several years ago. The Israel-Hamas war has led to Iran-backed Houthis freezing the critical maritime chokepoint of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, attacking Western commercial vessels with missiles and drones (the latest incident on Tuesday), and forcing major shipping operators to reroute containerized freight around the Cape of Good Hope, which strains the world's containerized capacity and has just sent shipping costs surging once again.

Bloomberg reports new data from France-based CMA CGM SA, the world's third-largest carrier, indicating that the cost of shipping a 40-foot container from Asia to northern Europe jumped to $7k in the second half of June, up from $5k in the first half of the month. Rates ranged from $6k to $6.5k, with premium services approaching $10k.

"With capacity stretched by more than five months of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the container shipping industry is scrambling to meet demand that's picking up in the U.S. and Europe," Bloomberg said.

