Target Pride collection back after backlash, shrinks from 2,000 items to just 75 this year

(NEW YORK POST) – Target is drastically shrinking the assortment of products in its LGBTQ-friendly Pride collection to just 75 items — down from more than 2,000 a year ago — following boycotts that dogged the chain last year, according to a report.

The Minnesota-based “cheap chic” discount retailer saw its bottom line take a hit last year after it became engulfed in a firestorm on social media over clothing and accessories that were being marketed for kids last year during Pride month. In addition to slashing its assortment by 96% to just 75 items, a recent report from Business Insider found that Target had also toned down the flamboyant nature of the products.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Last year, angry customers seethed over “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans customers who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia.

Read the full story ›