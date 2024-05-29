A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Target Pride collection back after backlash, shrinks from 2,000 items to just 75 this year

Previously engulfed in firestorm over clothing, accessories marketed for kids

Published May 29, 2024 at 4:06pm

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(NEW YORK POST) – Target is drastically shrinking the assortment of products in its LGBTQ-friendly Pride collection to just 75 items — down from more than 2,000 a year ago — following boycotts that dogged the chain last year, according to a report.

The Minnesota-based “cheap chic” discount retailer saw its bottom line take a hit last year after it became engulfed in a firestorm on social media over clothing and accessories that were being marketed for kids last year during Pride month. In addition to slashing its assortment by 96% to just 75 items, a recent report from Business Insider found that Target had also toned down the flamboyant nature of the products.

Last year, angry customers seethed over “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans customers who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia.

