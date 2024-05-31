Tattoos may increase risk of developing lymphoma, alarming new study finds

(FOX NEWS) – In the modern landscape of self-expression, the allure of tattoos has only continued to grow. But a new study contains a startling revelation: People with tattoos may have a 21% higher risk of developing lymphoma.

The study from Lund University in Sweden finds that people's chances of developing lymphoma increase regardless of the tattoo’s size. Dr. Christel Nielsen, the study's leading author, emphasized the cultural significance of tattoos as a form of body art.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"People will likely want to continue to express their identity through tattoos, and therefore it is very important that we as a society can make sure that it is safe," said Dr. Nielsen in a statement.

Read the full story ›