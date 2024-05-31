A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Tattoos may increase risk of developing lymphoma, alarming new study finds

Researchers say more work needed to make connection

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:04pm

(FOX NEWS) – In the modern landscape of self-expression, the allure of tattoos has only continued to grow. But a new study contains a startling revelation: People with tattoos may have a 21% higher risk of developing lymphoma.

The study from Lund University in Sweden finds that people's chances of developing lymphoma increase regardless of the tattoo’s size. Dr. Christel Nielsen, the study's leading author, emphasized the cultural significance of tattoos as a form of body art.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"People will likely want to continue to express their identity through tattoos, and therefore it is very important that we as a society can make sure that it is safe," said Dr. Nielsen in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tattoos may increase risk of developing lymphoma, alarming new study finds
Manchin gives boot to Democrat party
High school biology teacher quits due to students' 'addiction' to cell phones
University settles student COVID lawsuit for $5,000,000
Preschool teacher saves former student's life by donating her liver
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×