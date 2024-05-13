Taylor Swift fans rage after picture of baby on concert floor goes viral

(USA TODAY) -- When is bringing a baby to a concert not OK? Apparently, when that baby is lying on the floor.

get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME pic.twitter.com/U8xrIbHCcS — GINA ✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

At least that's consensus of social media after a photo went viral this weekend showing an infant flat on its back on the floor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert Friday night at La Défense Arena in Paris.

you belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a taylor swift concert. the lack of common sense is astonishing to me. pic.twitter.com/viMJWMjVbw — vic (@irondaya) May 11, 2024

The controversial picture − allegedly snapped at the show by another attendee, @jacnights13, and then shared by a range of Swiftie fan accounts − depicts a baby wearing a light-up wristband in the pit area (no seats) with a person, presumably one of the parents, hovering over the child. The account has since been made private.

Read the full story ›