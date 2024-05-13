A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Scandals WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT

Taylor Swift fans rage after picture of baby on concert floor goes viral

'The lack of common sense is astonishing to me'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:46pm
The Paris crowd at a Taylor Swift concert with a baby on the floor somewhere in there (X)

The Paris crowd at a Taylor Swift concert with a baby on the floor somewhere in there (X)

(USA TODAY) -- When is bringing a baby to a concert not OK? Apparently, when that baby is lying on the floor.

At least that's consensus of social media after a photo went viral this weekend showing an infant flat on its back on the floor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert Friday night at La Défense Arena in Paris.

The controversial picture − allegedly snapped at the show by another attendee, @jacnights13, and then shared by a range of Swiftie fan accounts − depicts a baby wearing a light-up wristband in the pit area (no seats) with a person, presumably one of the parents, hovering over the child. The account has since been made private.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The Dem-olition Party
Censorship tyranny in Canada: Is it coming to the U.S.?
Islam's plan to conquer the West
Bereaved 10/7 mother demands justice
Women end up in jail after brawling over Disney World tickets, golf cart, police say
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×