THE STAR TREATMENT

Tom Selleck reveals why he had to turn down role in super-popular movie series

'Oh ****, this is really good'

By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 5:52pm

 

Tom Selleck (Video screenshot)

Tom Selleck

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Selleck is doing a lot of reflecting ahead of the release of his book, "You Never Know: A Memoir."

Before breaking into the business, Selleck admittedly struggled to find permanency in Hollywood, having taped 6 pilots before finally landing one that stuck: "Magnum P.I."

When good fortune struck for Selleck, it seemed to come tenfold. After shooting "Magnum," Selleck was offered the lead role in the 1981 picture, "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," by its famed director, Steven Spielberg, himself.

Read the full story ›

