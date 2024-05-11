A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Top university medical students learn that 'gender is a social construct' and how to 'end racism'

Includes material from creator of '1619' project

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 11, 2024 at 10:16am

(Pexels)

(THE BLAZE) – If there’s a kind of professional you had to trust with your life, most people’s first choice would likely be a medical doctor. However, up-and-coming doctors are no longer being taught about medicine — but rather being indoctrinated with left-wing propaganda.

The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences is no exception. Some of its courses include “How to talk about race, power, and privilege in classroom and clinical settings” and “Beyond the binary: Navigating pregnancy and affirming care for people with diverse gender identities.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Another course titled, “Confronting U.S. History: We must end racism to end health disparities” features a webinar session with Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created the 1619 project.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top university medical students learn that 'gender is a social construct' and how to 'end racism'
University math, chemistry, immunology job openings require scholars pledge loyalty to DEI
Amazing eye implant the size of a brain cell may cure blindness
Appeals court upholds Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress conviction
Angelina Jolie accused of parenting betrayal in legal fight with Brad Pitt over winery
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×