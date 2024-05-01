'Total anarchy': Mass riot rages for hours at UCLA, police absent

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Summer of Love 2.0

Violent clashes took place at the UCLA campus on Tuesday night between protesters.

The police were absent as protesters beat each other with fists, sticks, and pallets!

Via ABC7 and Citizen Free Press.

The cops literally just let the protestors have at it on UCLA campus. pic.twitter.com/ALGBiTFJKv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

100+ California Jews and supporters arrived late at the “liberated zone” and started tearing it down.

100+ Californian Jews and their allies have arrived at the “Liberated Zone” on the UCLA campus and are tearing it down. It comes after the pro-Hamas students and activists beat a Jewish girl unconscious on campus grounds a few hours earlier. pic.twitter.com/dlNKQvg2wf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 1, 2024

The counter protesters dismantled the bike racks and pallets on the ground.

The group of around 100 young Californian Jews and their allies continues to tear down the encampment at UCLA. The arrived on campus after a young Jewish girl was beaten unconscious by the pro-Hamas students and activists occupying campus grounds pic.twitter.com/2vxOJFA2iC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 1, 2024

UCLA : FIGHTS continue through the night. Dozens injured , multiple bleeding, still ZERO law enforcement present. Both sides drag their wounded and fresh protestors replace them on the front. Total Anarchy. pic.twitter.com/Fl6T35zJRc — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024

Developing….

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

