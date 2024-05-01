A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Total anarchy': Mass riot rages for hours at UCLA, police absent

'Both sides drag their wounded and fresh protestors replace them on the front'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00am
Violent clashes at UCLA on Tuesday night, April 30, 2024. (Video screenshot)

Violent clashes at UCLA on Tuesday night, April 30, 2024.

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Summer of Love 2.0

Violent clashes took place at the UCLA campus on Tuesday night between protesters.

The police were absent as protesters beat each other with fists, sticks, and pallets!

Via ABC7 and Citizen Free Press.

Are leftist colleges merely reaping what they've sown after indoctrinating students with leftist ideology?

100+ California Jews and supporters arrived late at the “liberated zone” and started tearing it down.

The counter protesters dismantled the bike racks and pallets on the ground.

Developing….

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

