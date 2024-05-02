A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND

Trump-attacking lawyer refused to answer congressional questions

'I plead the 5th'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:11pm
Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz (video screenshot)

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz

Mark Pomerantz, a Trump-attacking lawyer who once worked on an investigation of the president, then quit and released a book arguing for a prosecution in a move that ethics experts say is questionable, refused – over and over – to answer congressional questions about the legality of his actions.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee released the video of its earlier deposition of Pomerantz, a former special assistant district attorney for New York DA Alvin Bragg's office.

The committee explained, "Pomerantz was a lead prosecutor for the politicized prosecution of President Donald Trump and later wrote a book revealing how political animus motivated the prosecution."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Components of that case now are on trial. In it Bragg, who along with multiple other prosecutors earlier had decided there was no case there, accuses Trump of multiple felonies for misdemeanor bookkeeping entries. Bragg now claims that they are felonies because they were done in furtherance of other misdemeanors.

The judge hearing the case, Juan Merchan, has refused to step away from the case even though his daughter is a Democrat activist possibly raising funds, and generating income, on her father's actions in the case. He also repeatedly has attacked Trump with gag orders, while leaving others who have been verbally bashing Trump untouched with his court actions.

Were Pomerantz's actions legal?

The full deposition:

And this excerpt:

Pomerantz repeatedly refused to answer questions from Congress regarding whether he broke any laws while investigating Trump, or working in the office Bragg now holds.

Or whether he violated any persons constitutional rights.

Or whether he misused federal funds.

Or whether he violated the state bar.

Or whether he violated any canons of legal ethics.

Another excerpt:

Here's Rep. Matt Gaetz explaining the dispute:

He noted because Pomerantz had written a book about the case, and explained Pomerantz' refusal to answer questions.

He said it doesn't mean Pomerantz is guilty, but it raises additional questions about the scheme against Trump.

Earlier media reports explained how Pomerantz wanted to bring a case against Trump, but others in the Manhattan office didn't, so he quit and wrote a book.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Stunning poll reveals more than 100 million Americans expect civil war within 5 years
Trump-attacking lawyer refused to answer congressional questions
Tech workers proposing commune in downtown San Francisco
Appeals court hearing charge that Willis lacked jurisdiction to bring case against Trump!
Here's why Biden censorship schemes targeted social media
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×