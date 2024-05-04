Trump campaign, RNC file lawsuit in battleground state to stop counting ballots past Election Day

Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Nevada Secretary of State for allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after election day.

Nevada currently permits such ballots to be counted that are received up to four days after the election, according to the text of 2021 state legislation. The Trump campaign and the RNC, along with the Nevada Republican Party, announced its challenge to the ballot counting deadline in a press release, arguing it “undermines the integrity of our elections and unlawfully extends the election past the federal Election Day mandated by Congress.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Nevada’s ballot receipt deadline clearly violates federal law and undermines election integrity in the state,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “Ballots received days after Election Day should not be counted — the RNC and our partners are suing to secure an honest election, support Nevada voters, and oppose unlawful schemes.”

Should ballots be counted after Election Day? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Nevada saw one of the closest presidential elections of the 2020 cycle, with President Joe Biden winning by less than 34,000 votes. Trump is currently leading Biden in the RealClearPolitics average for the battleground state by 4.5 points.

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada is also up for reelection in 2024, and is likely to face off against Republican Army veteran Sam Brown. The Cook Political Report shifted the incumbent’s race from the “Lean D” column to the “Toss-Up” category for 2024 on April 3.

The RNC currently has 83 election integrity lawsuits pending in 25 states, according to the press release. The GOP challenged Michigan’s Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson twice in March, once over voter registration rolls and another related to the handling of absentee ballots.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!