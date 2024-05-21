A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump declines to testify as his lawyers rest their case

Only two witnesses called for president

Published May 21, 2024 at 1:28pm

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to board Air Force One for his return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(POLITICO) -- Donald Trump didn’t take the stand after all.

His defense lawyers rested their case Tuesday after calling just two witnesses — a sharp contrast to prosecutors’ weekslong effort to convince the jury that the former president conspired to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star.

The trial now enters its final phase. Lawyers and the judge will haggle over jury instructions that will guide the panel’s deliberations, and then both sides will make their closing arguments. But with scheduled days off this Wednesday and Friday, closing arguments aren’t expected until Tuesday, May 28, after Memorial Day weekend.

Read the full story ›

