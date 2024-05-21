Trump declines to testify as his lawyers rest their case

(POLITICO) -- Donald Trump didn’t take the stand after all.

His defense lawyers rested their case Tuesday after calling just two witnesses — a sharp contrast to prosecutors’ weekslong effort to convince the jury that the former president conspired to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star.

The trial now enters its final phase. Lawyers and the judge will haggle over jury instructions that will guide the panel’s deliberations, and then both sides will make their closing arguments. But with scheduled days off this Wednesday and Friday, closing arguments aren’t expected until Tuesday, May 28, after Memorial Day weekend.

