Trump expected 3,500 at rally in deep-blue Bronx — final turnout left him stunned

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Trump has broken political norms by visiting one of the most deep-blue areas in New York City, a town not necessarily known for its kindness to Republicans.

Trump rallied a crowd of what his campaign estimated to be 25,000 supporters at Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday, far more than the initial 3,500 it said were expected to attend. Those numbers appeared to also include those lined up outside the event – who waited hours for a shot at getting inside even after the event began.

"I'm here tonight to declare we are going to turn New York City around, and we are going to turn it around very, very quickly," Trump said after taking the stage, vowing to bring back safety and better schools to the city. "We are going to make New York bigger, better and greater than ever before."

