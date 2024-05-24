A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF

Trump expected 3,500 at rally in deep-blue Bronx — final turnout left him stunned

Crowd estimated at 25,000 supporters

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:45am
Trump speaking a Bronx rally (video screenshot)

Trump speaking a Bronx rally

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Trump has broken political norms by visiting one of the most deep-blue areas in New York City, a town not necessarily known for its kindness to Republicans.

Trump rallied a crowd of what his campaign estimated to be 25,000 supporters at Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday, far more than the initial 3,500 it said were expected to attend. Those numbers appeared to also include those lined up outside the event – who waited hours for a shot at getting inside even after the event began.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I'm here tonight to declare we are going to turn New York City around, and we are going to turn it around very, very quickly," Trump said after taking the stage, vowing to bring back safety and better schools to the city. "We are going to make New York bigger, better and greater than ever before."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump expected 3,500 at rally in deep-blue Bronx — final turnout left him stunned
Social media sites suspend accounts of organization blocking aid to Gaza
Hamas leader attends Raisi's funeral in Tehran, overseen by Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany says it will arrest Netanyahu as Israeli envoy appeals to Berlin to defy ICC
Israel has killed just 30-35 percent of Hamas fighters, U.S. reportedly believes
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×