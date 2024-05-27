Trump goes nuclear on 'Human Scum' in stunning Memorial Day greeting

Former President Donald Trump issued a Memorial Day greeting to "the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country" and other enemies of his.

He took to his Truth Social Platform to unleash the following message:

Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION.” She didn’t know when the so-called event took place - sometime in the 1990’s - never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half - Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury! Or Arthur Engoron, the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY, Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 - Now for Merchan!"

He also posted an image of himself in front of what appears to be the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The former president was not the only member of his family to make headlines with social media messaging this holiday weekend.

On Friday, Donald Trump's son Eric shared a post on X featuring a photo of the Trump family with the caption, "the family that gave up everything to save America."

"And we will do it again!" Eric replied.

https://t.co/i593rwYHT8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 24, 2024

Eric's post was blasted by some who felt it was not appropriate for Memorial Day, as the federal holiday honors America's fallen soldiers.

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a well-known Trump-hating Republican and ex-Air Force second lieutenant said: "Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with 'Benedict Arnold' and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend.

"You don't know the first thing about service, you child."

Political commentator Bill Kristol noted: "particularly disgusting to post this on Memorial Day weekend."

Other critics on X commented:

"The families that gave up everything for this country have family members buried at Arlington. How tone deaf can you be? It's Memorial Day weekend ... We are remembering those who actually did give it all. Even for a Trump, this is shockingly awful."

"Gave up everything? On Memorial Day no less ... Name one member of your family that served in the military. ZERO."

