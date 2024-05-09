Trump-impeaching attorney, wife of top Biden adviser runs for Congress

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

The wife of President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former Department of Justice official announced a run for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District on Thursday.

Maggie Goodlander previously served as a foreign policy adviser to the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and is a former intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve, according to the campaign announcement video posted on X. The Democrat also touted serving as counsel during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in 2019 during her 2024 launch.

“The fact is, the bullies have too much power in America right now — right-wing judges, extreme politicians, big corporations all have too much power,” Goodlander said in the video. “I’m ready to take these bullies on. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

I’m thrilled to announce that I’m running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 2nd District. I’ve served in all three branches of government and I know how to deliver for New Hampshire. I’ll be a workhorse for the people of the Second District and will never stop fighting for a freer… pic.twitter.com/KFmzqsOP5i — Maggie Goodlander (@MaggieG603) May 9, 2024

Would you vote for Maggie Goodlander? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

Goodlander also clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court, and taught constitutional law at University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College, according to her video.

Goodlander made the overturning of Roe v. Wade a main point of her announcement video after she shared the story of delivering a still-born baby.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“My husband Jake and I, we’ve been trying to start a family. But when I was almost 20 weeks pregnant, we found out that we had lost our little boy, and he died on Easter,” Goodlander said. “This is where the effects of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs became very, very real for me. It is wrong that women in this state and across the country are denied the basic healthcare services that they need and that they deserve, and I want to fight for those freedoms every day for as long as I can.”

Goodlander is running for the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who has been in office since 2013. The Cook Political Report characterizes the seat as “Likely Democrat” with a partisan score of “D+2.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!