Trump jury dismissed for the day, will keep deliberating Thursday

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The judge in Donald Trump‘s criminal hush money trial dismissed jurors for the day on Wednesday after more than four hours of deliberations over their verdict for the former president. Deliberations will resume again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Before leaving, the jurors requested to rehear Judge Juan Merchan’s instructions about how to consider the evidence in the case.

The jury also asked to rehear testimony from former AMI CEO David Pecker and Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen. Merchan said the court was still procuring the requested testimony as of 4:09 p.m. local time, and that it would take approximately 30 minutes to read back the jury instructions.

It is not immediately clear if the jury wants to hear all of Merchan’s instructions again or just a portion. Merchan said they can decide on that matter Thursday morning. The jury is also open to decide Thursday if they want to deliberate until 6 p.m. local time, according to Fox News.

