(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump’s defense attorneys are moving for a mistrial amid the testimony of pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche, after court's lunch break, told Judge Juan Merchan that Daniels' testimony Tuesday morning was prejudicial.

Merchan said a mistrial was not warranted, and stated that he was doing everything he could to control the witness — including once objecting to Daniel's testimony himself.

Read the full story ›