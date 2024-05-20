Trump and Netanyahu: 2 leaders with spines of titanium

So let me get this right: The murder by beheading of the American journalist for The Wall Street Journal, Feb. 1, 2002, in Pakistan was a case of, "It happens." Videos of Muslims using the head of the young journalist, husband and father as a soccer ball and a ball to play catch with were broadcast around the world. But, that too didn't matter; after all, Danny Pearl was only a Jew.

Do you remember what the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) said and did in conjunction with the first bombing of the World Trade Tower? Do you remember what the two groups did when Muslims committed mass murder and slaughter in Malaysia and the Philippines? I suppose I should first ask how many that glob down cable news programming every night, even remember the acts of Muslim mayhem; but I digress.

Karim Khan (or "jackpot ali Khan" as I call him), chief prosecutor for the ICC, isn't prattling along soiling his pants, insisting that only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be brought before the court and charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes. In an attempt to show himself impartial, good old "jackpot ali Khan," is also calling for the arrest of real war criminals who are part of Hamas.

Sadly, many of the people walking around today claiming to be schooled in world affairs have no memory of Mr. Pearl or of his murder whatsoever. In fact, even more offensive, many of the demonic lunatics promoting the anti-Semitism on campuses today weren't even born at the time of his murder. How convenient it is to be so wholly intellectually unaware and uninformed.

We know the crackheads and campus outlaws rioting, engaging in mayhem and building playhouse stockades on campuses are oblivious to the extent they're simply useful idiots.

The bottom line to this charade is that it's a poorly constructed sham intended to back Israel into a corner and force Prime Minister Netanyahu out of office. And, you can bet dollars to donuts that Obama's fingerprints are on this poorly conceived plan to destroy the prime minister. Apparently they miss the fact that Netanyahu, like President Trump, is a real man.

The prime minister doesn't spend his time fantasizing about sodomizing other men (as has Obama). The prime minister is concentrating on leading his people.

The ICC's "jackpot ali Khan" misses the fact that like Donald J. Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu's spine is made of titanium aluminide. He doesn't buckle and run at the first winds of storm.

The forces trying to back Israel's leader into a corner are in over their heads. Justice, truth and righteousness are on the side of the prime minister, just as they are for President Trump.

It would be laughable, if the tactics weren't so predictable. Where are the calls for the goat herder Bedouins from Oct. 7, 2023, to be charged as war criminals and with crimes against humanity? Or maybe Israeli forces have killed them all by now. Or even still, maybe those charges do not count when an unprovoked terrorist attack takes place. Maybe those charges are only applied when a sovereign nation is defending itself.

It is as transpicuous as a clean window on bright sunny day. During these dark days – and I mind you that biblically speaking they are not going to get better – the time Christians will be here is just going to get shorter.

When is the last time the ICC called for any group to be charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes for those who have raided and murdered innocent Israelis?

It is time to end this charade. In the immortal words of Shakespeare, it is time to: "Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war." But, even that is restrained for yet a period of time known only to God Himself.

However, I can assure all that when that day comes, crimes against humanity and war crimes will be the last thing the likes of "jackpot ali Khan" will soil themselves over.

In closing I have no doubts that two things are undeniably true: 1) God will protect Israel up to the moment the heavenly doors of eternity are opened; and 2) At that time the likes of "jackpot ali Khan" and Obama will still be running around trying to destroy Israel.

