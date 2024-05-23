Trump rallies almost disappear because of Dems' lawfare, but his popularity doesn't

A new report documents how the Democrats' lawfare against President Donald Trump – their multiple arranged court cases that have been keeping him occupied – is succeeding in one respect.

That is that the number of rallies he's been able to attend this year has been cut dramatically.

MASSIVE Trump Rally in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/Ozb2YWZRXN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2024

President Trump admires the recording-setting crowd today in New Jersey and ROASTS the FAKE NEWS for never covering the story honestly. Watch our complete coverage of President Trump's speech here: https://t.co/vVlZasgH3z pic.twitter.com/up5NJnc2pp — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 11, 2024

THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT President Trump shakes hands with voters outside of a bodega in Harlem, New York pic.twitter.com/BRXkqdpcw5 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 16, 2024

Nevertheless, Trump is widely seen as leading Joe Biden in this year's presidential race, holding significant advantages in most of the swing states in play.

It is the Daily Caller that pointed out that Trump has had 24 rallies in 11 states through May 7 of this year.

In 2016, he had 132 rallies across 43 states in the same time.

The report noted, "Since April 15, when Trump's court case in Manhattan began, only allowing him Wednesdays and weekends free, the former president has held just three rallies. Through the same period in 2016, Trump conducted 28 rallies."

It's a point Trump himself has noted.

"I'm supposed to be in Georgia, I'm supposed to be in New Hampshire, I'm supposed to be in Ohio and lots of other places, and they have me sitting here," he charged during an address on April 30.

The 2020 race was skewed because of COVID-19, and Trump had had 12 rallies from Jan. 1 through May 7, as in-person events were suspended in March.

He's been active, however, in the brief respites from court this year.

After one day in court, he stopped by a bodega in Harlem to be greeted by crowds of supporters. Another time he stopped by a Manhattan fire station and delivered pizzas to firefighters.

Trump has described the lawfare by Democrats as "election interference at a scale never seen."

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said, "Joe Biden and the Democrats' entire strategy to defeat President Trump was to weaken him by confining him to a courtroom, but unfortunately for\ them, their strategy backfired. President Trump is increasing his lead over Joe Biden in the polls every day …"

It was Just the News that reported Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., said, "God is good," in response to a report that rain was pouring down on a New York park scheduled for a Trump rally this week.

