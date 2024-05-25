Trump team threatens legal action against filmmakers of 'libelous' movie that depicts him raping Ivana

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmakers behind “The Apprentice,” according to multiple reports.

The film, which includes a depiction of Trump raping Ivana, his wife at the time, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Variety reported. Trump’s attorneys have demanded that the producers not seek a distribution deal in the United States, according to Deadline.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It is a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump and constitutes direct foreign interference in America’s elections,” the letter said, Deadline reported. “If you do not immediately cease and desist all distribution and marketing of this libelous farce, we will be forced to pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”

Is the left desperate to paint Trump in a bad light? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

EXCLUSIVE: Attorneys for Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers behind “The Apprentice” in an effort to block its U.S. sale and release. https://t.co/0lSAXPGRPy pic.twitter.com/5vycGsR0gp — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2024

“You have until May 27, 2024, to respond with your agreement to immediately comply with this demand,” the letter sent on Trump’s behalf by the Dhillon Law Group added. “President Trump reserves all rights.”

Ivana Trump died in 2022 at the age of 73.

Producers of the film defended the movie in a statement.

“The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president. We want everyone to see it and then decide,” a spokesperson for the producers told The Hollywood Reporter.

Former Washington Redskins/Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who helped to finance the film’s production, is seeking to block its release and distribution, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Trump and the Dhillon Law group did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!