A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Trump team threatens legal action against filmmakers of 'libelous' movie that depicts him raping Ivana

'It is a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 2:37pm

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmakers behind “The Apprentice,” according to multiple reports.

The film, which includes a depiction of Trump raping Ivana, his wife at the time, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Variety reported. Trump’s attorneys have demanded that the producers not seek a distribution deal in the United States, according to Deadline.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It is a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump and constitutes direct foreign interference in America’s elections,” the letter said, Deadline reported. “If you do not immediately cease and desist all distribution and marketing of this libelous farce, we will be forced to pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”

Is the left desperate to paint Trump in a bad light?

“You have until May 27, 2024, to respond with your agreement to immediately comply with this demand,” the letter sent on Trump’s behalf by the Dhillon Law Group added. “President Trump reserves all rights.”

Ivana Trump died in 2022 at the age of 73.

Producers of the film defended the movie in a statement.

“The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president. We want everyone to see it and then decide,” a spokesperson for the producers told The Hollywood Reporter.

Former Washington Redskins/Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who helped to finance the film’s production, is seeking to block its release and distribution, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Trump and the Dhillon Law group did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump team threatens legal action against filmmakers of 'libelous' movie that depicts him raping Ivana
Iran's military concludes no foul play in Raisi helicopter crash
Illegal immigrant rapist, child sex offender snatched by ICE in sweeping operation
Time to deploy low-yield nukes at sea!
Luxury electric vehicle maker becomes latest in industry to announce huge layoffs
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×