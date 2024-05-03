A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump trial: Hope Hicks breaks down crying moments into cross-examination

Served as White House communications director

Published May 3, 2024 at 6:12pm

(Pexels)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Hope Hicks, a key witness in former President Donald Trump‘s criminal hush money trial, broke down in tears on the witness stand on Friday, just moments into cross-examination from her former boss’s lawyer.

Hicks, who served as White House communications director and was a key adviser during his 2016 presidential campaign and in the White House, was only asked a few questions by Trump attorney Emil Bove before she began to break down into tears. The court immediately took a break in response to the incident.

Trump, who was largely avoiding looking at Hicks during her testimony, locked eyes on her when she began to cry, according to the New York Times. Some observers in the room speculated whether she felt as if she was betraying the former president.

Read the full story ›

