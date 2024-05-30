A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump trial: Jury deliberates hush money case for 2nd day

Judge gave instructions on how to approach their pivotal decision

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:38am

(Pexels)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Jurors in former President Donald Trump‘s New York hush money trial will resume deliberations on a verdict for a second day, one day after they were given instructions on how to approach their pivotal decision.

Trump was seated inside the courtroom by 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sitting between defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove while looking downward toward the courtroom desk. Before resuming deliberations, Judge Juan Merchan reread a portion of the instructions that he read the jury on Wednesday before deliberations began.

The judge went back over the section of jury instructions related to how jurors are supposed to consider evidence and draw inferences from the evidence. Jurors sent a third note to the judge Thursday morning specifying what part of the instructions they wanted to hear again.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







