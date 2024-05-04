A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsTHE SWAMP

Trump whodunnit: Prosecutors admit key evidence in document case has been tampered with

Legal experts call revelation 'serious violation' as Jack Smith's team admits it also misled court

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 1:43pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(JUST THE NEWS) – In a stunning admission, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team is admitting that key evidence in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents criminal case was altered or manipulated since it was seized by the FBI, and that prosecutors misled the court about it for a period of time.

Legal experts told Just the News the revelation could prove to be a serious problem for prosecutors and a violation of court rules to preserve evidence in the state it was seized.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a new filing Friday, Smith’s team said that the order of documents in some of the boxes of memos that were seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was altered or jumbled, leaving two different chronologies: one that was digitally scanned and another the physical order in the boxes.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump whodunnit: Prosecutors admit key evidence in document case has been tampered with
U.S. chicken supply hit with hatchery issues
World Health Organization demanding $31 billion to repeat COVID mistakes
Anti-slavery helpline reporting 'forced surrogacy'
Fundraiser for hero fraternity who protected fallen flag ends with insane amount of money
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×