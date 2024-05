(FOX NEWS) -- "General Hospital" alum Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, Fox News Digital has learned.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke with Fox News Digital on the phone and confirmed the news.

According to her, he and a co-worker were asked to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was bartending to clean and were returning to their cars around 3 or 3:30 a.m.

