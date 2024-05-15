U.N. Security Council to hold first meeting since Oct. 7 devoted fully to hostages in Gaza

(JNS) -- The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to hold its first meeting since Oct. 7 that will focus solely on the hostages Hamas terrorists continue to hold captive in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting, titled “Condemning hostage-taking in Israel on Oct. 7 as a psychological tool of terrorism,” will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, requested the discussion, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. envoy to the global body, pushed for it. Josh Lavine, a spokesman for the Israeli mission to the United Nations, told JNS that the meeting is a “big step.”

