U.S. chicken supply hit with hatchery issues

Production woes may send prices higher

By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 1:34pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – As U.S. consumers shift from beef to chicken due to elevated supermarket prices, exacerbated by a rapid decline in US cattle herds, one of the world's largest chicken producers has issued a dire warning that chicken prices could soon increase.

Bloomberg reports that Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and the industry as a whole have developed 'hatchery issues', which means a large number of eggs in incubators aren't hatching.

On Thursday, Pilgrim's Chief Executive Officer Fabio Sandri told investors during an earnings call that the hatchery issues stem from a new breed of rooster (Frankenchickens?) that requires closer management, indicating this is the primary cause of the decline in fertility rates industrywide.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







