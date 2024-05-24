U.S. issues severe 'Do not travel' warning for this Caribbean country

(NEW YORK POST) – Don’t even go there. The United States has renewed its “Do not travel” warning for Venezuela, urging American travelers to understand that their government “has no ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens” who run into trouble.

Officials blamed the notice — the most severe the Department of State can issue — on civil unrest, a “slide towards dictatorship,” ongoing threats of terrorism, and anti-American bias.

“Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common in Venezuela,” the agency added. The threat is so dire that the U.S. government advises travelers who insist on going to first “establish a ‘proof of life’ protocol with your loved ones.

