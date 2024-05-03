A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

U.S. issues travel warning for Germany

'Terrorist groups keep planning attacks'

Published May 3, 2024 at 2:50pm
Muslim migrants set fire to a conference center in Dusseldorf, Germany, during Ramadan. German Red Cross workers say it was over a shortage of Nutella, Gummibears and chocolate (Photo: Screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – The United States has issued a travel advisory to Germany over fears of terrorism. On Wednesday, the Department of State upgraded Germany to Level 2 out of four – an edict to “exercise increased caution” – with the stark warning that “terrorist groups keep planning attacks in Germany.”

The U.S. government added that tourist locations and transportation hubs are frequently targeted, along with hotels, restaurants, clubs, places of worship, parks, and both sporting and cultural events.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” the State Department noted. In late March, Canada also advised travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution in Germany due to the threat of terrorism.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







