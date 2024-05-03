U.S. issues travel warning for Germany

(NEW YORK POST) – The United States has issued a travel advisory to Germany over fears of terrorism. On Wednesday, the Department of State upgraded Germany to Level 2 out of four – an edict to “exercise increased caution” – with the stark warning that “terrorist groups keep planning attacks in Germany.”

The U.S. government added that tourist locations and transportation hubs are frequently targeted, along with hotels, restaurants, clubs, places of worship, parks, and both sporting and cultural events.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” the State Department noted. In late March, Canada also advised travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution in Germany due to the threat of terrorism.”

