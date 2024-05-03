A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education IsraelBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

UCLA canceled requests for extra police days before violent clash between protesters

At least 1 individual sent to hospital via ambulance

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:54pm

Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) canceled a request for a larger police presence just before anti-Israel protests turned violent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police on Wednesday broke up the encampment in which there had been violent clashes between protesters and counter-protesters, with at least one individual being sent to the hospital via ambulance. However, internal communications between university officials revealed that the school police department had called other campuses for more officers, but those requests were quickly retracted despite the growing tension on campus, according to the LA Times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The LA Times cited law enforcement sources who said that UCLA campus police were underprepared and undermanned for the clashes, resulting in a significant delay before local and state authorities jumped in to stop the violence.

Are universities losing control of their students?

It was unclear why UCLA had cancelled the requests.

Police flash-banged protesters when they refused to break up the encampment, and anti-Israel protesters clashed with counter-protesters. One person appeared to throwing around a skateboard, while others threw traffic cones, smoke bombs and other objects, resulting in multiple injuries.

Vice Chancellor Mary Osako said in a statement to CBS News that UCLA was “sickened by this senseless violence,” despite the university failing to bring in more police.

“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Osako said. “The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.”

UCLA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







UCLA canceled requests for extra police days before violent clash between protesters
CEO offers jobs to anti-Israel agitators, hails their 'moral courage'
Major church removes rule that homosexuality is 'incompatible with Christian teaching'
China: Christian man sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling, distributing Bible
100-year-old veteran who served in 3 wars given long-awaited college diploma
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×