UCLA canceled requests for extra police days before violent clash between protesters

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) canceled a request for a larger police presence just before anti-Israel protests turned violent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police on Wednesday broke up the encampment in which there had been violent clashes between protesters and counter-protesters, with at least one individual being sent to the hospital via ambulance. However, internal communications between university officials revealed that the school police department had called other campuses for more officers, but those requests were quickly retracted despite the growing tension on campus, according to the LA Times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The LA Times cited law enforcement sources who said that UCLA campus police were underprepared and undermanned for the clashes, resulting in a significant delay before local and state authorities jumped in to stop the violence.

Are universities losing control of their students? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was unclear why UCLA had cancelled the requests.

Police flash-banged protesters when they refused to break up the encampment, and anti-Israel protesters clashed with counter-protesters. One person appeared to throwing around a skateboard, while others threw traffic cones, smoke bombs and other objects, resulting in multiple injuries.

Vice Chancellor Mary Osako said in a statement to CBS News that UCLA was “sickened by this senseless violence,” despite the university failing to bring in more police.

“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Osako said. “The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.”

Police ended up arresting over 100 protesters after controlling the crowds with tear gas. The university campus was left in a state of disarray as trash littered the grounds, graffiti was sprayed on several campus buildings and tents were left by protesters. Other universities are also beginning to crack down on the protests that have spread across the nation, with police raiding a Columbia University building that had been occupied by protesters. New York University called the police on Friday morning to start breaking up its own encampment and several dozen were arrested Thursday at Portland University.

UCLA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!