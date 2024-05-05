'Unable to focus and highly emotional': Columbia students want exams canceled due to police crackdown

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Columbia University law students are asking administrators to cancel final exams and give them all passing grades due to the stress they went through watching police break up a recent protest on campus after students violently took over a building and illegally occupied it in support of the Palestinian cause.

A letter written by editors at the Columbia Law Review and cosigned by several other law journal editors calls on campus leaders to ax final exams because, the law students claim, they have been “irrevocably shaken.”

“Videos have circulated of police clad in riot gear mocking and brutalizing our students,” reads the letter, a copy of which was published by Above the Law. “The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time.”

