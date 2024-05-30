Unanimous Supreme Court hands NRA 1st Amendment victory

A unanimous Supreme Court has handed the National Rifle Association, often in court in fights over the Second Amendment, a major First Amendment victory.

The opinion, authored by Sonia Sotomayor and joined by other justices, including two with separate concurrences, found that the NRA "plausibly alleged" that Maria Vullo, formerly of the New York state Department of Financial Services, retaliated illegally against the organization after a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen died in that terrorism.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report in the Washington Examiner explained the NRA brought the action in 2018 against Vullo, claiming she caused damage to the NRA's relationships with banks and insurers.

At issue was whether Vullo used her governmental regulatory power to coerced state-chartered banks to cut ties with the NRA – in violation of the protections provided in the First Amendment.

Did the Supreme Court do the right thing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Examiner explained, "Vullo, who worked in former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, said her regulations targeted an insurance product that is illegal in New York, which is dubbed by critics as 'murder insurance.' In essence, such insurances are third-party policies sold via the NRA that cover personal injury and criminal defense costs after the use of a firearm."

The court's ruling found, "the NRA plausibly alleged that Vullo violated the First Amendment by coercing DFS-regulated entities into disassociating with the NRA in order to punish or suppress gun-promotion advocacy."

The decision means the case brought by the NRA against Vullo now will continue.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!