(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Super Bowl winning kicker Harrison Butker ripped into COVID lockdowns and pro-abortion Catholics, like President Joe Biden, during his graduation speech at Benedictine College.

But he also encouraged students to be open to marriage and having kids, particularly directing his comments towards female students.

To male students, he told them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and not listen to voices telling them they do not matter.

