University event goes 'weird' as George Floyd called 'God's chosen vessel'

George Floyd is recognized by almost everyone in America as the black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in a confrontation that eventually triggered race riots that caused billions of dollars in damages across the U.S.

He, in fact, was a college dropout who had multiple drugs in his body at the time he died. And he served several years in prison after having been convicted of eight crimes, including aggravated robbery in a home invasion.

He also had convictions for drug possession, theft and trespass.

The confrontation that resulted in his death, for which police officers were convicted, resulted when he was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill in a Minnesota store.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But it's a different characterization being given to him at an event in his honor at Arizona State.

Is George Floyd "God's chosen vessel"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

There, a speaker deified him, insisting, "George Floyd died for us, each and every one … God chose him. He was a chosen vessel."

“George Floyd died for each and every one of us. He was God’s chosen vessel.” Things get weird at ASU as they unveil an exhibit in Floyd’s memory. pic.twitter.com/ZICxm9f3j8 — Way of the World (@wayotworld) May 23, 2024

A report at Not the Bee reported, "In the past, godly men and women were chosen to be honored by church leaders for their close walk with Jesus Christ. They healed the sick, defied tyrants, modeled virtue, traveled over land and sea to reach the lost, and helped the poor and oppressed. But today, in the Year of Our Floyd 4, we honor violent serial convicts who point guns at pregnant women, use counterfeit money, and resist arrest while sitting in a car with their drug dealer. We even honor the holy relics that were used in their cause!"

These posters were carried by Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis and Phoenix during the 2020 “summer of love.”@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/8j4aNigFsx — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 22, 2024

One of the displays draws parallels to religious figures, with George Floyd wearing a crown of thorns. Why does the left continue to lift up and idolize a man we know was a convicted criminal?@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Qfr0cZVgnl — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 22, 2024

The report cited the presence of fentanyl, meth, weed, nicotine and more when he died, and commented, sarcastically, "He was knelt on for our transgressions, he was handcuffed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his overdose we are healed."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!