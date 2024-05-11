A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University math, chemistry, immunology job openings require scholars pledge loyalty to DEI

Must submit plans for increasing diversity in teaching, research, service

Around the Web
Published May 11, 2024 at 10:11am

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – If you’re a statistician with a doctorate and want to be an assistant math professor at California State University, Stanislaus, you better be prepared to “provide specific examples of how you have or plan to address diversity in your teaching, research, and service,” because in its Department of Mathematics, a diversity statement is required for those who wish to teach.

The College Fix reached out via email to Michael Bice, chair of the mathematics department at CSU Stanislaus, asking: “How would one go about addressing diversity through a position as an assistant math professor.” There was no response.

Bice also did not reply to The Fix’s inquiry regarding whether an otherwise qualified job applicant would have a realistic chance of being hired if they did not espouse a commitment to addressing diversity.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







