University math, chemistry, immunology job openings require scholars pledge loyalty to DEI

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – If you’re a statistician with a doctorate and want to be an assistant math professor at California State University, Stanislaus, you better be prepared to “provide specific examples of how you have or plan to address diversity in your teaching, research, and service,” because in its Department of Mathematics, a diversity statement is required for those who wish to teach.

The College Fix reached out via email to Michael Bice, chair of the mathematics department at CSU Stanislaus, asking: “How would one go about addressing diversity through a position as an assistant math professor.” There was no response.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bice also did not reply to The Fix’s inquiry regarding whether an otherwise qualified job applicant would have a realistic chance of being hired if they did not espouse a commitment to addressing diversity.

Read the full story ›