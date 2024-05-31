A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

University settles student COVID lawsuit for $5,000,000

Argues school should return part of tuition due to shutdowns

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:37pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Students who sued the University of Chicago for tuition refunds due to COVID-19 closures have reached a nearly $5 million settlement agreement with the school.

The private Illinois university finalized the class-action lawsuit settlement with the students last week, agreeing to pay $4.95 million, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Students affected by the university’s 2020 decision to switch to online classes due to COVID-19 could receive $25 or more from the settlement, the report states.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







