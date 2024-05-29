The unspoken J6 police beating of Victoria White

On Memorial Day, I attended the Ashli Babbitt Freedom March in Washington, D.C. From the looks on the faces of the tourists I sensed that few of them knew who Ashli Babbitt was.

Ashli, of course, was the 14-year Air Force veteran shot and killed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Even on the right, few know the story of Rosanne Boyland, who was also killed as a result of a police action on Jan. 6.

The media have done their best to suppress the stories. So it should not surprise that almost no one knows the fate of Victoria White, the victim of what journalist Julie Kelly calls "the worst incident of police brutality since the civil rights era."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

White is one of the 10 women I profile in my newly released book, "Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6." Not willing to put up with the airline's absurd COVID restrictions, White drove from Minnesota to D.C. with her 17-year-old daughter and two friends.

White was among the last people to leave the Ellipse where President Trump had spoken. By the time she reached the Capitol, about a 45-minute walk, protesters had already swarmed the lower west terrace.

There she saw a man pounding away at an exterior window with what appeared to be a crowbar. Upset by his lawlessness, Victoria tried to pull the vandal – still unidentified – down, yelling, "We don't do that. That's not us."

Then two men grabbed Victoria and pulled her off the man with the crowbar. "Get her out of here," said a guy with a bullhorn.

White's adventure was just beginning. While protesters were freely walking into the Capitol through multiple open entrances, the police were guarding the lower west terrace tunnel like it was the Alamo.

As White tells the story, she was "pushed into the tunnel" by the crowd and "sucked in" by the momentum. The video leaves little dispute about what happened next.

As documented in White's lawsuit against two Metropolitan PD officers, Jason Bagshaw, then a lieutenant, and Neil McAllister, Victoria endured what was arguably the most severe police beating of a female ever captured on video.

This oddly gratuitous assault took place some 90 minutes after the last Congress member left the Capitol.

The five-minute sequence began with Bagshaw striking Victoria in the head with a baton five times in seven seconds. He then speared her with the baton twice.

An officer standing on a ledge in the tunnel sprayed her in the face with mace despite Victoria's plea for him to stop. Visibly bleeding and unable to move, she caught seven more blows from Bagshaw while an unidentified officer pulled her back and forth by the hair.

Bagshaw then maneuvered around the other officers to get a better shot at his victim, spearing and poking Victoria with the baton about the neck and head.

The ledge officer sprayed her once again with mace, and another officer struck her 12 times in the face. Before he was through, Bagshaw punched Victoria in the face, landing five blows in five seconds, and took a few more baton swipes at her as she tried to flee.

In her documentary on Victoria White, journalist Lara Logan shows this sequence in graphic detail and documents the MPD regulations the officers violated.

When I asked Victoria why the officers might have singled out women for punishment, she answered, "They targeted the women to get the men riled up."

If that was the officers' motive, they seem to have succeeded with protester Kyle Fitzsimons. His defense attorneys argued that he threw various objects at the officers to stop the beating.

In making their case, the prosecutors confirmed Bagshaw as the primary offender. They conceded that he "threw five left-handed jab punches" at Victoria's face and that he "repeatedly struck or attempted to strike [her] in the head or upper body."

That said, they argued that Bagshaw's actions did not prompt Fitzsimons to intervene on Victoria's behalf. For his efforts, Fitzsimons was sentenced to 87 months in prison. Bagshaw was promoted to the rank of commander.

In the melee, White lost her shoes, her coat and her cellphone as she was "ping-ponged" between officers. The police took her into custody before releasing her into the cold of a Washington night, shoeless and coatless.

Borrowing a phone, she called the one number she could remember, that of her sister back in Minnesota.

Once arrangements were made, Victoria walked in her stocking feet to Union Station to meet up with her friends. Still smelling of mace, she rode back to Minnesota frightened of what the future held.

Three months later, the FBI and local police came to White's home in force at the crack of dawn. "They surrounded my block, weapons drawn. My daughters were freaking out."

The agents handcuffed her outside her home and took her to the federal facility in Minneapolis for processing. "My name," said Victoria, "was forever tarnished."

Of the eight living women I profile, six have been imprisoned, two await sentencing. White was one of the six.

"God allowed me to live for a reason," said White, "and I believe it's to speak the truth and to tell people what happened that day and what's continuing to happen to American citizens."

"Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6" is now available for purchase. Read an excerpt of the book.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!