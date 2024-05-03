USDA mandates electronic tags for cattle

(CITIZEN WATCH REPORT) – The alarm bells are sounding in the heartlands of America as farmers face a new mandate from the USDA. Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new requirement: all cattle and bison must have Electronic Identification (EID) tags. This seemingly innocuous move has sent shockwaves through farming communities, sparking concerns about privacy, autonomy, and the future of farming itself.

So, what exactly are these EID tags, and why are farmers so worried? Essentially, these tags serve as electronic passports for livestock, storing a wealth of information about each animal, including vaccination schedules, feed routines, and medical history. While this may sound like a boon for animal welfare and traceability, many farmers fear it’s a slippery slope toward government overreach.

One farmer, speaking anonymously, shared their apprehensions: “Part of me believes that in the future with these tags, they’re going to be able to see everything that you’ve done with that cow. And if you don’t do what they want, will they let you process?”

