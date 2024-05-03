A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health ScandalsLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER

USDA mandates electronic tags for cattle

Farmers, ranchers highly apprehensive

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:09pm

(CITIZEN WATCH REPORT) – The alarm bells are sounding in the heartlands of America as farmers face a new mandate from the USDA. Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new requirement: all cattle and bison must have Electronic Identification (EID) tags. This seemingly innocuous move has sent shockwaves through farming communities, sparking concerns about privacy, autonomy, and the future of farming itself.

So, what exactly are these EID tags, and why are farmers so worried? Essentially, these tags serve as electronic passports for livestock, storing a wealth of information about each animal, including vaccination schedules, feed routines, and medical history. While this may sound like a boon for animal welfare and traceability, many farmers fear it’s a slippery slope toward government overreach.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One farmer, speaking anonymously, shared their apprehensions: “Part of me believes that in the future with these tags, they’re going to be able to see everything that you’ve done with that cow. And if you don’t do what they want, will they let you process?”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







USDA mandates electronic tags for cattle
Nearly 8 tons of ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over possible E. coli contamination
New app tells you if your food contains insect-derived ingredients
Pint-sized hero sprints mile to save parents injured in tornado
Education secretary defends policy allowing biological males to use women's bathrooms, locker rooms
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×