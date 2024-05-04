Vegan bakery 'voluntarily recalls' baked goods after passing off Dunkin doughnut as its own

(NEW YORK POST) – A Long Island vegan bakery “voluntarily recalled” some of its baked goods Tuesday amid a state probe after allegedly trying to pass off a Dunkin doughnut as their own tasty treats.

Michell Siriani, owner of The Savory Fig in Patchogue, was called out by a local vegan grocer after a suspicious-looking doughnut similar to those from the fast food chain was found mixed with other baked goods during a recent delivery.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“In February I sold a vendor nearly $800 worth of my products and somehow they claimed that a Dunkin’ Donut was mixed in with the order,” Siriani told News12 Long Island. “I adamantly stand by that I would never pass off a Dunkin donut as either gluten-free or vegan.”

Read the full story ›