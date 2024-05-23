Victor Davis Hanson: Biden's record 'indefensible'

Victor Davis Hanson is a name that draws both recognition and respect.

He's an American classicist, military historian and political commentator. While he often adopts conservative perspectives, his work has been acknowledged, and used, by leftist publications include the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and more. His style is markedly reserved, and he seldom throws "bombs" in his writing.

He's the Martin and Illie Anderson senior fellow in resident in classics and military history at the Hoover Institution, and a professor at California State-Fresno.

But now he's written at FrontPageMag questioning whether Americans finally have "had it" with Joe Biden.

He explains Biden's approval ratings are at historic lows, he trails President Donald Trump in most of the swing states, and "now he lies serially even to sympathetic interviewers. In short, finally Biden has been exposed for what he always was and represented."



That would be, he said, a "sort of a buffoon. He is by nature a grandstander who handsomely profited from his office while posing as good ole Joe from Scranton."

But he's really a "a blowhard meddler, one who proverbially has been 'wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades (Robert Gates),' from dissenting on the Bin Laden raid to his trisection of Iraq scheme."

Hanson points out Biden routinely misleads people – he's repeatedly and wildly claimed that inflation was 9% when he took office. It was 1.4%.

He slurs people, calling them "semi-fascists," "fat" and "lying dog-faced pony soldiers," among the nicer.

"He is a confessed plagiarist. And he has also invented much of his biography, from would be star, college-scholarship athlete and brilliant law student to semi-truck driver and jailed civil rights activist. His uncle, we are instructed, was eaten by cannibals. Joe assures us that he was the first in his family to go to college," Hanson wrote.

His racism, "boy," "you ain't black," "Put y'all back in chains," never is far below the surface.

"Biden has always had a mean streak that explains why for years he lied about the tragic, fatal auto accident of his first wife and child, using it to libel the truck driver, who was neither drunk nor culpable but smeared publicly for years by Biden as intoxicated and guilty. For years he ignored the pleas of the trucker’s family to please stop libeling an innocent driver," he said.

A change came about recently, though, he said.

"Biden has reached a nadir and even the Left is resigned to him as a mere construct. After bragging after October 7 that his support for Israel was rock-solid he is now cutting off military aid as it attempts finally to end the Hamas murderous threat—a reversion to old Joe Biden who in his long past has previously threatened to cut off Israel while boasting later that anyone who did so was reprehensible. (Leveraging congressional mandated aid for political advantage is precisely the (false) allegation of politicking that the Democrats demagogued to impeach Trump—to the then cheers of Biden himself)," Hanson said.

So he's a sellout on Israel, he's drawing down the strategic petroleum reserve to lower gas prices – specifically to enhance his election changes, "he has illegally forgiven billions in student loan aid to regain the elite youth vote. And as the campaign season begins, so too Biden suddenly poses as a border enforcer—after letting in nearly 10-million illegal aliens."

The Biden family's lucrative schemes, including Hunter Biden's "Burisma skullduggery," shows he always puts his own interests ahead of the nation's.

And then there's the creepy: "Any other major politician who habitually invaded the private space of women and preteens to blow on their hair, gobble their necks, squeeze and hug far too long, and be accused of sexual assault would have long since been cancelled by the left," he said.

"Add the old disturbing narrative of a naked Vice President Joe Biden exiting his pool in front of female secret service agents, the showering with his pre-teen daughter, the Frank Biden and Hunter naked selfies, and there seems something eerie among the Biden family."

And Hanson blames Biden for the "entire lawfare scheme directed at Trump."

He concluded, "If Biden makes it to and through the convention, he and his record remain indefensible. And so expect his campaign largely to be waged through lawfare against Trump, and massive infusions of leftist cash to ensure record mail-in and early voting."

