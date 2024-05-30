Video game developer requires 'inclusive word choice' in coding

(THE BLAZE) – Video game developer Epic Games released a "coding standard" that requires inclusivity in its programming, which includes referring to singular people with plural pronouns and not using words like "master" or "slave."

As part of the use of Unreal Engine 5, the company's groundbreaking computer graphics engine, Epic Games requires programmers to operate under progressive gender and racial ideologies.

"At Epic Games, we have a few simple coding standards and conventions. This document reflects the state of Epic Games' current coding standards. Following the coding standards is mandatory," the company wrote on its site. "The standard is expected to be followed no matter which language is used," it added.

