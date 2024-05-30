A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Video game developer requires 'inclusive word choice' in coding

Programmers cannot use words like 'blacklist' or 'master'

Published May 30, 2024 at 12:06pm
Published May 30, 2024 at 12:06pm

(Unsplash)

(THE BLAZE) – Video game developer Epic Games released a "coding standard" that requires inclusivity in its programming, which includes referring to singular people with plural pronouns and not using words like "master" or "slave."

As part of the use of Unreal Engine 5, the company's groundbreaking computer graphics engine, Epic Games requires programmers to operate under progressive gender and racial ideologies.

"At Epic Games, we have a few simple coding standards and conventions. This document reflects the state of Epic Games' current coding standards. Following the coding standards is mandatory," the company wrote on its site. "The standard is expected to be followed no matter which language is used," it added.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







