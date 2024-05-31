'The View' celebrates Trump's conviction: 'I got so excited, I started leaking'

(FOX NEWS) – "The View" was unsurprisingly jubilant on Friday over the conviction of former President Trump in his historic criminal trial, celebrating the news as a triumph for the country and the hosts themselves.
"I felt like America won," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan DA's office won. I felt like I won."
"I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit," co-host Joy Behar said upon hearing the news. All six of the show's hosts – two are Republicans but are also vehemently anti-Trump – showed up at the table, walking out with broad grins and ready to bask in the news. They even took turns recounting when they learned of the guilty verdict.