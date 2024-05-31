A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The View' celebrates Trump's conviction: 'I got so excited, I started leaking'

Ana Navarro: 'This is a man who made my life a living hell'

Published May 31, 2024 at 1:15pm
'The View' with guest Brittney Griner (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – "The View" was unsurprisingly jubilant on Friday over the conviction of former President Trump in his historic criminal trial, celebrating the news as a triumph for the country and the hosts themselves.

"I felt like America won," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan DA's office won. I felt like I won."

"I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit," co-host Joy Behar said upon hearing the news. All six of the show's hosts – two are Republicans but are also vehemently anti-Trump – showed up at the table, walking out with broad grins and ready to bask in the news. They even took turns recounting when they learned of the guilty verdict.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







