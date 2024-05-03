'The View' hosts fret that voters may focus on anti-Israel protests instead of Jan. 6

Jason Cohen

“The View” co-hosts on Friday expressed concern that voters will weigh ongoing anti-Israel protests more heavily than the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021 when casting ballots in November.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said Tuesday that the anti-Israel demonstrations erupting on college campuses and featuring clashes between protesters and law enforcement “look like January 6.” “The View” co-hosts echoed this sentiment and also noted the recency of the campus protests compared to the Capitol riot will cause voters to place more importance upon them during the upcoming election, hurting President Joe Biden.

“We think Biden has a problem with young voters, with a lot of the progressive left and what’s happening in the Middle East,” Sara Haines said. “And then I mentioned the other day that I don’t think the headlines and the media optics will help Biden even if his policy is going in the right direction, the optics of chaos and lack of control are problematic … the horror of nightly images they see on TV.”

“Do they not remember the visuals on January 6th?” Sunny Hostin asked. “Do they not remember those visuals of chaos?”

Haines responded that people care more about the anti-Israel protests right now because they are more recent.

“January 6 is ingrained in my memory and it should be ingrained in every single person’s memory in the United States of America,” Hostin said.

“It should be and while they’re completely different, a lot of the imagery looks similar and it was, you are going to see Republicans seeing windows being smashed and things being defaced on college campuses and it evokes that same sense,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

The co-hosts then alleged there are agitators contributing to the protests.

“Let me say this: The politics of that, what is being robbed by them not doing that, Joe, where you and I agree, how do the Democrats, how do the Democrats, how do all of us on that side say January 6th was wrong if you can have the same pictures going on college campuses?” MSNBC host Al Sharpton asked on Thursday.

A “Morning Joe” panel on Thursday also expressed worry that anti-Israel protests on college campuses, including Columbia University and the University of California Los Angeles, could hurt Biden’s reelection chances while benefiting former President Donald Trump.

