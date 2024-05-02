A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Visualizing the size of the global senior population

Population aging can pose economic and social challenges

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:05pm

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The growth of the senior population is a consequence of the demographic transition towards longer and healthier lives. Population aging, however, can pose economic and social challenges.

Here, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu maps the size of the world’s population aged 65+ for 1980, 2021, and 2050 (projected). The data is from the World Social Report 2023 by the United Nations.

Currently, population aging is most advanced in Europe, Northern America, Australia, New Zealand, and parts Eastern and Southeastern Asia. According to the UN, in most countries in these regions, the proportion of older persons exceeds 10%, and in some cases, 20% of the total population.

