Vivid nightmares could signal onset of lupus, other autoimmune diseases

(STUDY FINDS) -- It happens to even the calmest of us from time to time: you wake up from a terrifying dream, your heart is racing, and your mind reeling from the disturbing images that seemed all too real. For most people, nightmares are an occasional and unsettling inconvenience.

But what if these intense, frightening dreams were actually a warning sign of something more serious lurking beneath the surface? A new study published in eClinicalMedicine suggests that nightmares may be an early indicator of an autoimmune disease flare-up.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Cambridge and King’s College London, focused on systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a complex autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organ systems. When lupus directly impacts the brain and nervous system, it is known as neuropsychiatric SLE (NPSLE). The researchers surveyed 676 lupus patients and 400 clinicians and conducted in-depth interviews with 69 patients with various systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) and 50 clinicians.

