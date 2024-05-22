Being vulnerable to stress may be ruining your skin

(STUDY FINDS) -- How you handle stress may play a major role in your chances of developing psoriasis. A new study finds that young men who were less resilient to the effects of stress were significantly more likely to suffer from chronic skin conditions later in life.

Specifically, young men enlisting for the military in Sweden with low stress resilience were 31 percent more likely to develop psoriasis. This was in comparison to those who had a high level of resilience to stress. Overall, the study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology examined the stress reactions of 1.6 million Swedish men enlisting in the military between 1968 and 2005.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes itchy and scaly patches. These rashes most commonly appear on the knees, elbows, torso, and scalp. Unlike other minor skin conditions, psoriasis is a long-term problem that has no cure.

