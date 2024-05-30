A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyGO WOKE, GO BROKE

Walmart is promoting pride merchandise while Target scales back

Collection includes rainbow-adorned flags, clothing, accessories

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:19pm
A Walmart sign in Portland, Oregon (Fox12 Oregon - Twitter)

A Walmart sign in Portland, Oregon (Fox12 Oregon - Twitter)

(WGAC) – Walmart is promoting Pride merchandise now, just ahead of June Pride Month, while most Target stores are scaling back after a huge backlash and lower sales last year.

Walmart’s new “Pride Always” collection includes rainbow-adorned flags, clothing and accessories. Even products like a notebook that says “beyond gender,” a tote bag that says “totes gay,” a fanny pack with “I heart gay people” on it, and rainbow-colored products for the kitchen and even the pool.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Some angry customers are encouraging consumers to boycott Walmart for placing Pride-themed merchandise in the toy section of its stores. Although Pride Month doesn’t begin until June, Walmart promoted its new Pride clothing on social media over the Memorial Day weekend, writing on Instagram, “Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Walmart is promoting pride merchandise while Target scales back
Housing collapse brewing: Top U.S. mortgage lender offers zero-down mortgages
New 'zombie drug' causing overdoses across U.S.
Farmers must kill 4.2 million chickens after bird flu hits Iowa egg farm
Sen. John Fetterman dramatically whips off Harvard hood at Yeshiva University commencement
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×