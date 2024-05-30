Walmart is promoting pride merchandise while Target scales back

(WGAC) – Walmart is promoting Pride merchandise now, just ahead of June Pride Month, while most Target stores are scaling back after a huge backlash and lower sales last year.

Walmart’s new “Pride Always” collection includes rainbow-adorned flags, clothing and accessories. Even products like a notebook that says “beyond gender,” a tote bag that says “totes gay,” a fanny pack with “I heart gay people” on it, and rainbow-colored products for the kitchen and even the pool.

Some angry customers are encouraging consumers to boycott Walmart for placing Pride-themed merchandise in the toy section of its stores. Although Pride Month doesn’t begin until June, Walmart promoted its new Pride clothing on social media over the Memorial Day weekend, writing on Instagram, “Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love.”

